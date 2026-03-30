Browns Withdraw Proposed Draft Pick Trade Proposal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns have withdrawn their proposed rule change regarding trading draft picks.

The proposal would have raised the limit on trading future draft picks from three years to five years. It did not have a lot of support from other teams, with Rams HC Sean McVay saying this morning there was a “zero percent” chance it would pass.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as teams will often withdraw these changes once they sense the way the wind is blowing rather than subject them to a negative vote.

The NFL announced last week that the proposal had advanced and would be considered by the competition committee, which McVay is a part of. Here’s the full proposal from the Browns:

“Whereas, pursuant to Article XVI, Section 16.6, of the National Football League

Constitution and Bylaws, trades for past, future, or nominal consideration are prohibited.

“Whereas, among other items or devices that may cause a trade to be rejected or constituting

nominal consideration are those involving draft choices in selection meetings more than three (3)

seasons in the future, and

“Whereas, Clubs operate under strategic plans that extend beyond three (3) seasons. These

strategies are supported by accessto modern data and advanced modeling tools which enable Clubs

to forecast roster decisions, and

“Whereas, allowing the trading of draft choices more than three (3) seasons in the future 1)

would provide Clubs with greater roster-building flexibility, 2) would create more creative trade

structures that better mirror the valuations of both draft selections and players, 3) would increase

the liquidity of draft capital which supports league-wide parity, 4) would improve alignment with

contract and salary cap cycles, and 5) would encourage a more active trade market.

“Be it Resolved, that the definition of Nominal Consideration be revised in part as follows:

Among other items or devices that may cause a trade to be rejected or constituting nominal

consideration are those involving draft choices in selection meetings more than three five seasons

in the future.

“Submitted by Cleveland Browns

“Effect: Allows draft selections to be traded up to five (5) seasons in the future.

“Reason: Provides Clubs with greater roster-building flexibility by expanding the range of future

draft assets available for trade.”