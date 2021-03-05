Browns Won’t Tender RFA CB Tavierre Thomas

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns do not plan to tender an offer to restricted free agent CB Tavierre Thomas, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Thomas, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals, but last just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and he’s been in Cleveland ever since.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and recorded 30 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.