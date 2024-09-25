Browns Worked Out Five Offensive Linemen

The Cleveland Browns hosted five offensive linemen for a workout on Wednesday, according to Howard Balzer.

The full list of players includes:

Tyler Beach Garret Greenfield Sebastian Gutierrez Ricky Lee Marquis Hayes, Jr.

Hayes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023.

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in January.

Unfortunately, he was released coming out of the preseason and eventually brought back to the Cardinals practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.