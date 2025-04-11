AFC Notes: Myles Murphy, D.K. Metcalf, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals took DE Myles Murphy in the first round of the 2023 draft, but he hasn’t made any starts in his first 30 games of his career. Murphy is confident about his ability to break out and said he’s put in work to recompose his body for more muscle at a higher weight.

“I know I’ve got everything that it takes to dominate in the league,” Murphy said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “It’s just building up the confidence to know I can make those plays that are ahead of me … (Working on) Being great at stuff that doesn’t take talent or athleticism.”

“I feel like I’m in one of the best bodies I’ve been in for years. Since sophomore year of college. I ended the season at 282 and three weeks ago I was 265-267. Since then, I’ve been packing on muscle. Yesterday I weighed myself and I was 274. It’s close to last year, but the body fat is different … I feel great … Losing that breakfast … I’m losing that sugar.”

In terms of technique, Murphy spoke about his emphasis on improving his hands so he feels more natural when the games start.

“That’s something a little new. Most definitely working on the hands so I actually have my eyes in the right spot and swatting at hands and not just trying to time things up and sometimes just swiping on air. So just being more accurate with my hands. I knew if I started doing that earlier in the offseason it would be something that would come much more naturally once team stuff comes around.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he is excited to have QB Kenny Pickett on the roster, regardless of what direction the team decides to go at the position with the draft still ahead.

“First of all excited to have Kenny Pickett on the roster,” Stefanski said, via Sirius XM NFL. “He’s a guy we did a lot of work on when he was coming out just a few years ago, so he’s a young player, as you guys know, the path of these quarterbacks is up and down, and you kinda have to go through things…This is a young player who has won football games. We believe in the person, the makeup that Kenny has. We believe in the skillset. Now, it’s still player acquisition season, and so are there things we can do such as add through the draft? But I’m excited about Kenny.”

Stefanski was asked if he liked the depth outside the top two quarterbacks in the year’s class.

“I really do,” Stefanski replied. “The number two pick, you’re going to get a great player, whether it’s a quarterback or not. There are guys based on value that I really like in the front half of the draft, the middle of the draft and the back end of the draft. So, that’s the fun part for me.”

Steelers

Pittsburgh traded for WR D.K. Metcalf this offseason to complement WR George Pickens in hopes of taking their offense to the next level. Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth said Pickens is ready to get to work with Metcalf and is excited about their potential together.

“I’ve talked to (Pickens) a decent amount this offseason. GP’s a great guy, he’s good to have in the locker room. Obviously, stuff happens on the field, but that’s just part of football and being a competitor. He cares, he tries a lot, he works hard. He’s a hell of a talent as well,” Freiermuth said, via The Kaboly + Mack Show. “So having him and DK on the outside, obviously with me in the middle of the field, is gonna cause defenses a lot of conflict. … I know GP is ready to work with DK, and GP is never shy of competition, so he’s gonna rely on DK for his advice and stuff like that. But GP’s ready to roll for sure.”