Browns Working Out Several TEs Including Geoff Swaim & Irv Smith Jr.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns are working out TE Geoff Swaim.

Jeremy Fowler adds TEs Irv Smith Jr. and Tommy Sweeney are working out for the Browns.

Cleveland is shorthanded at tight end right now and just needs bodies to run the offense.

Swaim, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season and re-signed with them on back-to-back one-year deals.

Swaim later caught on with the Cardinals for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Swaim appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 94 yards.