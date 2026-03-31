Browns Would Like To Add Fullback, Tried To Sign Patrick Ricard

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns HC Todd Monken said he would like a fullback, and revealed they tried to sign FB Patrick Ricard.

Ricard instead followed HC John Harbaugh to the Giants and became the highest-paid FB in league history on a two-year deal.

Ricard, 31, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2017. He was entering the final year of the three-year, $1.66 million contract when he signed a two-year extension with the Ravens at the end of 2019.

Ricard was set to become a free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to Baltimore on a new three-year deal. He then signed a two-year deal with the Giants ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Ricard appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and recorded one reception for eight yards, along with one rushing attempt for three yards.