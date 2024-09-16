Browns WR David Bell Suffered Dislocated Hip

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says WR David Bell suffered a dislocated hip in Week 2 against the Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport.

He’ll have surgery to repair the issue and Stefanski adds it likely will be season-ending, via Scott Petrak.

Cleveland will likely place Bell on injured reserve soon to clear a roster spot.

Bell, 23, was a three-year starter at Purdue. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and made first-team all-conference his final two seasons, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

The Browns drafted Bell with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

In 2024, Bell appeared in two games for the Browns and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards.