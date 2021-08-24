Browns WR Davion Davis Suspended Two Games

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that WR Davion Davis has been suspended two games for violation of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

Davis, 24, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State after going undrafted back in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He then signed a futures deal with Minnesota back in January but was unfortunately let go in August.

The Browns signed Davis to a contract a few weeks ago.

In 2019, Davis appeared in two games for the Vikings but did not register a stat.

During his college career at Sam Houston State, Davis recorded 226 receptions for 3,181 yards receiving (14.1 YPC) and 40 touchdowns to go along with 19 rushing attempts for 167 yards (8.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.