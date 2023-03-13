Brows Expected To Re-Sign LB Sione Takitaki

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are expected to re-sign LB Sione Takitaki in the coming days.

Cabot says it’s a matter of “when” a deal is done with Takitaki and is likely to be a one-year contract worth around $2.5 million for the 2023 season.

Takitaki suffered a torn ACL late last season, so he’s a candidate to open the 2023 season on the PUP list for a team.

Takitaki, 27, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He signed a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus.

In 2022, Takitaki appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 71 tackles and one sack.