Bruce Arians On Antonio Brown: ‘He Is No Longer A Buc’

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Jets that WR Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the team.

“He is no longer a Buc. That’s the story,” Arians said.

Arians was asked what led to the decision to ultimately cut Brown.

“I’m not talking about him. He’s no longer part of the Bucs,” Arians said, per Jenna Laine.

Brown removed his uniform and shirt and ran into the tunnel during a game against the Jets, pointing to the fans as he exited.

Brown was reportedly very upset on the sideline and Mike Evans and O.J. Howard attempted to calm him down. However, Brown refused and ultimately exited the game.

The Buccaneers will likely place him on waivers Monday.

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games and recorded 39 receptions for 519 yards (13.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.