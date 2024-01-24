Browns Sign K Lucas Havrisik To Futures Deal

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed K Lucas Havrisik to a futures deal.

He was with the Rams for a stint this season before they elected to go in a different direction. Before that, he was in Cleveland on the practice squad.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Havrisik, 24, kicked for five years at Arizona before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Colts practice squad early in the regular season but was cut after less than a week.

The Colts brought Havrisik back on a futures contract for the 2023 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Browns practice squad and was signed to the Rams’ roster earlier this season.

In 2023, Havrisik appeared in nine games for the Rams and made 15-20 field goal attempts and 19-22 extra points.