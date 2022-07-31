Buccaneers Activating CB Don Gardner

The Buccaneers announced on Saturday that they have activated rookie CB Don Gardner from the physically unable to perform list.

We've activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP List. #GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 31, 2022

Gardner, 24, went undrafted out of South Dakota State before catching on with the Buccaneers.

During his two years with South Dakota State, Gardner appeared in and started 23 games, recording 44 tackles and seven pass deflections.

We will have more news on Gardner as it becomes available.