Buccaneers Activating WR Cole Beasley For Week 4

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are activating WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad for Week 4.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

He had other teams interested him but he decided to sign with the Buccaneers practice squad.

In 2022, Beasley has appeared in one game for the Bucs and caught three passes for 12 yards.