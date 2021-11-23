Buccaneers Activating WR Scotty Miller, Releasing LS Carson Tinker

Greg Auman reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are activating WR Scotty Miller of injured reserve and releasing LS Carson Tinker.

Miller had been out since September with turf toe.

Miller, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in three games for the Bucs, hauling in two passes on three targets for 11 yards. He also has added 19 yards on special teams through kick returns.