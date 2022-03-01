Buccaneers Announce Seven Coaching Changes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a series of coaching changes on Tuesday for the 2022 season.
The full list includes:
- Joey Fitzgerald: Defensive Quality Control
- Jeff Kastl: Offensive Quality Control
- Bob Sanders: Outside Linebackers
- Larry Foote: Inside Linebackers
- Tim Atkins: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant
- John Van Dam: Tight Ends coach
- Rick Christophel: Senior Offensive Assistant
Foote, 41, was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2002. He played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Steelers, Lions and Cardinals.
Foote took his first coaching job as an assistant LBs coach for the Cardinals in 2015. From there, he worked his way up to LBs coach before joining the Buccaneers as their OLBs coach in 2019.
