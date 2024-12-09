Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. To Miss Time With Knee Sprain

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that S Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss a couple of games with a sprained knee, per Greg Auman.

However, it doesn’t sound like the injury will be enough to send him to injured reserve, which is good news for Tampa Bay.

Winfield missed some time with an injured foot/ankle earlier this season as well.

Winfield, 26, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned All-American honors in 2019. The Buccaneers selected him in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield played out the final year of a four-year, $7,307,182 rookie contract that included a $2,874,314 signing bonus. Winfield was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the Buccaneers used the franchise tag on him at $17.123 million fully guaranteed.

Tampa Bay later signed him to a four-year, $84.1 million extension.

In 2024, Winfield has appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and recorded 60 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and three pass deflections.