NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles did not have an update on S Antoine Winfield Jr.‘s knee injury or RB Bucky Irving‘s back issue, although both were walking around without issue in the locker room following the game. (Jenna Laine)
- Laine reports that Winfield Jr. is undergoing an MRI on Monday but Irving is not. The team will still monitor Irving to ensure he has no setbacks.
- Bowles later revealed that Winfield had a sprained knee and would miss a couple of weeks. (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers LB Vi Jones was fined $5,083 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 13.
Falcons
- According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons OC Zac Robinson was a favorite for the Oklahoma State HC position before the team opted to restructure the contract of current head coach Mike Gundy.
- Falcons DT Kentavius Street was fined $9,917 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in Week 13.
- Falcons QB Kirk Cousins after the team’s loss on Sunday: “I would love to be playing with a lot more production. It’s been disappointing the last four weeks to not have a touchdown.” (Tori McElhaney)
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris: “You can’t have the self-inflicted wounds that we had today and expect to win. We gave up big play after big play today.” (McElhaney)
Panthers
- Panthers RB Raheem Blackshear was fined $5,472 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing), and CB Caleb Farley was fined $5,861 for the same offense in Week 13.
- Panthers HC Dave Canales said CB Jaycee Horn left with a groin injury and Blackshear went to the hospital with a chest injury. (David Newton)
- Canales said the team will do more imaging and information gathering before making decisions on the knee injury suffered by rookie RB Jonathon Brooks. Canales did note that Brooks is currently dealing with pain in the knee. (Mike Kaye)
