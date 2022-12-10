Buccaneers Announce Three Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Buccaneers announced three roster moves for this week, activating LB K.J. Britt from injured reserve and elevating WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad.

Britt, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-SEC as a junior in 2019. He was drafted with the No. 176 pick in the fifth round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.746 million rookie contract and set to make base salaries of $825,000 and $940,000 over the next two seasons. 

In 2022, Britt has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers and recorded two total tackles. 

