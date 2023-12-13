Buccaneers Announce Three Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced three roster moves, including promoting WR David Moore to the active roster from the practice squad.

Tampa Bay also signed LS Evan Deckers and CB Keenan Isaac to the practice squad.

Moore, 28, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022.

The Buccaneers signed Moore to a contract this past May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Moore has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards.