Buccaneers Believe Baker Mayfield Suffered Sprained AC Joint In Left Shoulder

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers believe QB Baker Mayfield sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder, which ultimately knocked him from last night’s loss to the Rams after he tried to play through it.

Mayfield is having an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, but Schefter says there’s no fracture and so far no structural damage. Tampa Bay is not ruling Mayfield out from playing next week but the remaining tests will help determine that.

A sprained left shoulder is an injury quarterbacks can often play through, and a few have done so this year. It all depends on the severity, however, and Mayfield was in significant pain last night.

Mayfield, 30, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield has appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 31 carries for 216 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.