Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman To Miss A Few Weeks

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman had an MRI that confirmed will miss “a couple weeks” with a hamstring injury, but the team will not put him on injured reserve for now.

Sherman injured his hamstring on Thursday night in just his second game with the team.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this year before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Sherman has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded ten tackles and one fumble recovery.