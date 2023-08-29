Buccaneers Cut 36 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tama Bay Buccaneers officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

Buccaneers Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. WR Taye Barber
  2. LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
  3. DL C.J. Brewer
  4. RB Ronnie Brown
  5. LS Evan Deckers
  6. OL Silas Dzansi
  7. WR Kaylon Geiger Sr.
  8. OL Luke Haggard
  9. CB Keenan Isaac
  10. WR Cephus Johnson III
  11. S Richard Lecounte III
  12. WR Ryan Miller
  13. OL John Molchon
  14. OL Michael Niese
  15. OL Raiqwon O’Neal
  16. DL Willington Previlon
  17. OLB Jose Ramirez
  18. OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
  19. LB J.J. Russell
  20. OLB Charles Snowden
  21. TE Tanner Taula
  22. S Nolan Turner
  23. WR Kade Warner
  24. CB Rodarius Williams
  25. S Avery Young
  26. CB Anthony Chesley
  27. LB Ulysees Gilbert III
  28. RB Patrick Laird
  29. WR David Moore
  30. DL Patrick O’Connor
  31. DL Deadrin Senat
  32. QB John Wolford
  33. TE Dominique Dafney (Injured)
  34. CB Don Gardner (Injured)
  35. S Kedrick Whitehead Jr. (Injured)
  36. OL Chris Murray

The Buccaneers also placed C Ryan Jensen on injured reserve as expected.

Wolford, 27, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jets when they waived him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before signing on with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF.

Wolford joined the Rams in April of 2019 after the AAF suspended operations and was waived during final roster cuts, but joined the practice squad soon after.

He signed a futures contract with the Rams back in December of 2019 and was called up to the active roster where he started in one game. He also started a playoff game for the Rams against the Seahawks but was forced out of the game due to injury. Los Angeles brought him back for the 2022 season as an exclusive rights free agent. 

After the Rams declined to tender him as a restricted free agent, Wolford signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent. 

In 2022, Wolford appeared in three games for the Rams and completed 38-62 pass attempts (61.3 percent) for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He added eight carries for 32 yards. 

