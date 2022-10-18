Buccaneers DB Logan Ryan Having Surgery For Jones Fracture, Going On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers DB Logan Ryan is having surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot.

Ryan will be placed on injured reserve but Rapoport says the plan is for him to return late in the season and hopefully for the playoffs.

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, Logan has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded nine total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections.