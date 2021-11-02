Buccaneers Designate CB Sean Murphy-Bunting & WR Scotty Miller To Return From IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and WR Scotty Miller to return from injured reserve, per Aaron Wilson.

This opens up a 21-day window for the two to practice with the team before Tampa Bay has to put them on the active roster.

Murphy-Bunting, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third of his four-year, $7,375,998 rookie contract that included a $3,384,360 signing bonus.

In 2021, Murphy-Bunting has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.

Miller, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in three games for the Bucs, hauling in two passes on three targets for 11 yards. He also has added 19 yards on special teams through kick returns.