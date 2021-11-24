Buccaneers Designating CB Carlton Davis To Return From IR

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers plan to designate CB Carlton Davis to return from injured reserve today and he will practice with the team.

This opens up a 21-day window for Davis to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Davis has been out since the beginning of October with a quad injury.

Davis, 24, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

In 2021, Davis has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 15 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 10 cornerback out of 108 qualifying players.