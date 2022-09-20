Buccaneers DT Akiem Hicks Suffered Torn Plantar Fascia

Adam Schefter reports that Buccaneers DT Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is now expected to be sidelined for at least one month.

Hicks, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2012. He was traded to the Patriots back in 2015.

After playing out his rookie contract, Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears. From there, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed in 2017.

Hicks played out the final year of his contract and made $10.4 million for the 2021 season before signing with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

In 2021, Hicks appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.