Buccaneers Elevating CB Keenan Isaac & LB J.J. Russell

The Buccaneers announced Saturday that they have elevated CB Keenan Isaac and LB J.J. Russell for Week 4.

Russell, 24, went undrafted out of Memphis back in 2022 before catching on with the Buccaneers.

He was eventually promoted to their active roster for six games in 2022 and has bounced on and off of their practice squad since coming into the league.

In 2023, Russell has appeared in two games for Tampa Bay but has not recorded any statistics.