Buccaneers Elevating CB Ryan Smith & LB Ulysees Gilbert

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are elevating CB Ryan Smith and LB Ulysees Gilbert for Week 10.

Smith, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of North Carolina Central. He signed a four-year, $2.932 million contract with a $592,160 signing bonus.

Tampa Bay re-signed Smith to a one-year, $1.75 million contract back in 2020 before joining the Chargers on a one-year deal the following season.

Smith became an unrestricted free agent in March and caught on with the Colts before rejoining the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.