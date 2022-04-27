Buccaneers Exercising LB Devin White’s Fifth-Year Option

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are picking up LB Devin White‘s fifth-year option on Wednesday, according to Jenna Laine.
The option will run the Buccaneers $11.374 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, per OverTheCap.com.
Teams have until May 2 to officially exercise options on 2019 first-round picks.
White, 24, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.
In 2021, White appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!