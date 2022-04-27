Buccaneers Exercising LB Devin White’s Fifth-Year Option

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are picking up LB Devin White‘s fifth-year option on Wednesday, according to Jenna Laine.

The option will run the Buccaneers $11.374 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, per OverTheCap.com.

Teams have until May 2 to officially exercise options on 2019 first-round picks.

White, 24, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

In 2021, White appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.