Buccaneers Expected To Franchise WR Chris Godwin

According to Tyler Dragon, the Buccaneers are expected to franchise tag WR Chris Godwin before Tuesday’s deadline.

Recent reports had indicated Tampa Bay would be placing a high priority on ensuring Godwin did not hit free agency despite the fact he’s coming off of a torn ACL in 2021.

A second tag for Godwin would be 120 percent of his tag from 2021, which comes out to $19.1 million fully guaranteed.

The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise Godwin must play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Godwin, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

In 2021, Godwin appeared in 13 games for the Bucs. He recorded 92 receptions for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin also picked up 21 yards rushing on four carries and a touchdown.

