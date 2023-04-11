Buccaneers Have ‘Zero Intention’ Of Trading Devin White, Despite Request

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Buccaneers have “zero intention” of trading LB Devin White, despite his recent request to be traded.

Stroud mentions that White is looking at an “enormous payday” as a free agent next year and could push for a deal that surpasses Roquan Smith‘s five-year, $100.5 million contract with the Ravens.

According to Stroud, the Buccaneers have been engaged in ongoing conversations with White’s agents about reaching a long-term agreement. Stroud adds that the trade request appears to be a negotiating tactic to see if any team may want to offer a high pick for the linebacker.

White, 25, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season that will cost them $11.374 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, White appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 124 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and five pass deflections.

