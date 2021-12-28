Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians Tests Positive For COVID-19

Per Field Yates, Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’ll be replaced as acting head coach by Harold Goodwin until he’s ready to return.

Arians, 69, was hired by the Cardinals back in 2013 after he filled in for Colts HC Chuck Pagano while he was fighting cancer and managed to win Coach of the Year.

He spent five years with the Cardinals and compiled a record of 49-30-1 (61.9 percent), including two playoff appearances and a trip to the NFC Championship game in 2015.

After retiring following the 2017 season and spending 2018 out of football, Arians returned to coach the Buccaneers in 2019.

In three seasons, Arians has a record of 29-18 with one playoff appearance and a Super Bowl win.