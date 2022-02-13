Buccaneers Hopeful For Tom Brady Comeback, But Will Explore Other QB Trades

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers remain hopeful that QB Tom Brady will change his mind on retirement and return to play for them this season. However, they’re planning other contingencies.

Brady himself has left that door open, saying “never say never” on a possible return. While Pelissero and Rapoport note people close to Brady believe the possibility is remote, Tampa Bay has made it clear they would do anything necessary to make that happen should Brady change his mind.

In the meantime, the Buccaneers haven’t given up on contending in 2022. They’ve started doing extensive homework on some of the big-name quarterbacks who could be available this offseason according to Pelissero and Rapoport, including Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

As far as where things stand with those two, Houston is hoping to trade Watson by the start of the league year on March 16, though he still faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct that have yet to play their way through the legal system.

Wilson is reportedly exploring his options outside of the Seahawks but so far has not demanded a trade. Seattle also has no plans to deal him so far.

Tampa Bay’s current options include veteran QB Blaine Gabbert and 2021 second-round QB Kyle Trask.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

For his career, Brady threw for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.

We’ll have more on the Buccaneers’ QB situation as the news is available.