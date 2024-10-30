Texans Reportedly Poking Around Trade Market For Wide Receiver

Dan Graziano of ESPN has heard rumblings that the Houston Texans are poking around the trade market for help at wide receiver.

Graziano says some names to potentially watch are Giants WR Darius Slayton or either Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne or K.J. Osborn.

He adds if the Raiders decided to make WR Jakobi Meyers available, Texans GM Nick Caserio would likely have significant interest.

While the Texans are optimistic about getting WR Nico Collins back from injured reserve in Week 10 and still have WR Tank Dell, the loss of WR Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL has them evaluating their receiving corps, per Graziano. Specifically, he says they want someone who can operate over the middle of the field.

With QB C.J. Stroud still on his rookie contract, it makes sense to be aggressive to try and maximize what looks like a possible Super Bowl window.

Slayton, Bourne and Osborn are among the receivers listed in our 2024 NFL Midseason Trade Block, along with numerous other receivers.

We’ll have more on the Texans ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.