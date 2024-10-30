NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/30

Bears
- Designated C Ryan Bates to return from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Designated DB Delarrin Turner-Yell to return from the PUP list.
Buccaneers
- Signed DB Troy Hill to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Designated OT Jonah Williams to return from injured reserve.
- Signed LB Milo Eifler (exception) and DE Anthony Goodlow to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed C Sam Mustipher to their active roster.
- Signed LB Caleb Murphy and DB Kendall Williamson to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Activated DB Daron Bland from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Amani Oruwariye on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Designated WR River Cracraft to return from injured reserve.
- Signed DT Shakel Brown to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Signed G Braeden Daniels to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Designated C Drew Dalman to return from injured reserve.
- Released C Matthew Cindric from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad.
Giants
- Released FB Jakob Johnson from their practice squad.
- Signed T Garret Greenfield and T Marcellus Johnson to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Designated RB Keilan Robinson to return from injured reserve.
- Signed RB Jake Funk (exception) and WR Velus Jones (exception) to their practice squad.
Jets
- Placed K Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve.
- Released DB Jaylen Key from their practice squad.
- Signed K Riley Patterson (veteran) and K Spencer Shrader to their practice squad.
- Signed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to their active roster.
Lions
- Designated DT Brodric Martin to return from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Signed WR Dax Milne (veteran) to their practice squad.
- Traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Ravens.
Patriots
- Designated DB Alex Austin to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Placed DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve.
Saints
- Designated G Shane Lemieux to return from injured reserve.
- Designated LB Nephi Sewell to return from the PUP list.
- Signed RB Jacob Kibodi to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Released LB Jamie Sheriff from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Michael Dowell to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Activated OT Dylan Cook from injured reserve.
- Signed RB Aaron Shampklin to their practice squad.
Texans
- Signed RB J.J. Taylor to their active roster.
Vikings
- Signed RB Myles Gaskin (veteran) to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!