NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/30

Bears

  • Designated C Ryan Bates to return from injured reserve.

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Signed DB Troy Hill to their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Designated OT Jonah Williams to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed LB Milo Eifler (exception) and DE Anthony Goodlow to their practice squad.

Chargers

Cowboys

  • Activated DB Daron Bland from injured reserve.
  • Placed DB Amani Oruwariye on injured reserve.

Dolphins

  • Designated WR River Cracraft to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed DT Shakel Brown to their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Signed G Braeden Daniels to their practice squad.

Falcons

  • Designated C Drew Dalman to return from injured reserve.
  • Released C Matthew Cindric from their practice squad.
  • Signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Released FB Jakob Johnson from their practice squad.
  • Signed T Garret Greenfield and T Marcellus Johnson to their practice squad.

Jaguars

  • Designated RB Keilan Robinson to return from injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Jake Funk (exception) and WR Velus Jones (exception) to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Designated DB Alex Austin to return from injured reserve.

Ravens

Saints

  • Designated G Shane Lemieux to return from injured reserve.
  • Designated LB Nephi Sewell to return from the PUP list.
  • Signed RB Jacob Kibodi to their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Released LB Jamie Sheriff from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Michael Dowell to their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Activated OT Dylan Cook from injured reserve.
  • Signed RB Aaron Shampklin to their practice squad.

Texans

Vikings

