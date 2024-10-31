AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Za’Darius Smith, Marcus Williams, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Ravens

on why S didn’t play: “There’s a lot of things going on all the time and a lot of it is our business. There’s some things we choose to keep to ourselves. That’s going to be one of them.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh also said first-round CB Nate Wiggins is fighting an illness: “I don’t think I’m allowed to disclose it, but he’s doing OK. Hopefully, he’ll be at practice this week.” (Zrebiec)

and a 2026 sixth-round pick, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec adds Baltimore owes him about $625k for the rest of the year after the Panthers paid some of his salary.

Harbaugh said Johnson will be considered for return duties in Week 9 and worked on punt returns in Wednesday’s practice. (Jeff Zrebiec)

was given a rest day on Wednesday: “He’s been playing great. We have a lot of football in front of us.” (Ravens official site) As for DT Michael Pierce‘s calf injury, Harbaugh confirmed it’s not considered to be season-ending. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

The Steelers won their second-straight game with QB Russell Wilson starting with Wilson’s signature moon ball on full display. Pittsburgh OC Arthur Smith explained the art of Wilson’s deep ball and their desire to utilize it going forward.

“That’s been Russ’ strong suit,” Smith said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “He’ll be the first to tell you, we’re greedy, we want more. Historically, that’s what’s made him the player he is. He’s got a unique spatial awareness and touch.

“A lot of those things, you can drill those things, but some guys have a great feel for it. Putting it out in front, knowing who you’re throwing to, how much you need to lead ’em, dropping things in there. I would credit that to really his whole athletic background.”

According to Aaron Wilson, DL Anthony Goodlow is working out with the Steelers on Monday.

is working out with the Steelers on Monday. The Steelers worked out WR Diontae Spencer this week, per Aaron Wilson.

this week, per Aaron Wilson. Pittsburgh QB Justin Fields didn’t suffer a serious hamstring injury but the team could be cautious with the bye week looming, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.