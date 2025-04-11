Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald Has Private Workouts With Three Teams

Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald said he had a private workout with the Patriots and has two more scheduled with the Commanders and Ravens.

“I’ve had a few team interviews. I just had my first private workout with the New England Patriots, and I have more of them in the works with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. I’ve been excited to show these teams what I can do. We’ll see what comes of it,” Fitzgerald said, via Justin Melo of TheDraftNetwork.

He is one of the top kickers available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fitzgerald was a four-year starter at Florida State. He earned First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and Third-Team All-ACC in 2023.

For his college career, Fitzgerald appeared in 56 games for Florida State and converted 58 of 74 field goals (78.4 percent), along with 178 of 182 extra point attempts (97.8 percent).