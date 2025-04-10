NFL Draft Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- The Bengals are still working through DE Trey Hendrickson‘s contract situation as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. When asked if Cincinnati could shake out a first-round pick in exchange for Hendrickson, Ben Baby of ESPN responds that may be too high of an asking price after free agency.
- With the uncertainty surrounding Hendrickson, ESPN’s Jordan Reid writes that Cincinnati is expected to devote most of their six picks to defensive players, with edge rusher and defensive tackle the most likely scenarios for their No. 17 pick.
- Reid also expects the Bengals to pursue a guard on Day 2 and names Georgia’s Tate Ratledge and LSU’s Miles Frazier as two players who make sense.
- Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- There are questions about whether the Browns will trade back from No. 2 overall or use the selection. Although ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi writes it’s possible for Cleveland to make a trade, he also points out GM Andrew Berry has “gushed” about the chance of landing a blue-chip prospect.
- Jordan Reid of ESPN writes that the Browns seem likely to draft either Penn State DE Abdul Carter or Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 2. However, given Cleveland is also expected to select a quarterback at some point, Reid could see them using the No. 33 overall selection or trading up for a prospect.
Ravens
- Jamison Hensley of ESPN thinks the Ravens are more likely to address their edge rusher or defensive tackle spots early in the 2025 NFL Draft instead of pursuing defensive backs.
- Although Baltimore has needs at safety and defensive line, ESPN’s Jordan Reid wouldn’t be surprised to see them use a high pick on an offensive tackle, given depth is still an issue.
- Multiple talent evaluators named NC State OT Anthony Belton as a potential Day 2 pick to keep an eye on.
Steelers
- When asked if the Steelers could target a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft despite the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN points out Pittsburgh hosted Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Louisville’s Tyler Shough to official visits while HC Mike Tomlin has commented on keeping an eye on quarterbacks when attending pro days at Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid confirms that Pittsburgh is eying quarterbacks early in the draft, while they could use one of their top two selections on a defensive tackle or wide receiver.
- Reid names Florida State’s Joshua Farmer and Ole Miss’ JJ Pegues as two defensive tackles to watch, while Texas WR Matthew Golden could be a Round 1 option or TCU WR Savion Williams is an intriguing mid-round prospect.
