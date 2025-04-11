Commanders Signing QB Josh Johnson To One-Year Deal

ESPN’s John Keim reports the Commanders are signing former Ravens QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson is set to join a quarterback room that returns Jayden Daniels as the starter and Marcus Mariota as the primary backup.

Johnson, 38, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in six games for the Ravens, completing two of his three pass attempts for 17 yards.