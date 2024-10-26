NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/26

49ers
- Elevated DB Adrian Amos and K Anders Carlson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bears
- Waived WR Velus Jones.
- Released FB Khari Blasingame.
- Activated RB Travis Homer and DE Jake Martin from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Tarvarius Moore from their practice squad to the active roster.
Bills
- Elevated DT Eli Ankou and WR Jalen Virgil from their practice squad to the active roster.
Broncos
- Elevated LB Kwon Alexander and G Calvin Throckmorton from their practice squad to the active roster.
Browns
- Waived DB Kahlef Hailassie.
- Elevated WR Jaelon Darden from their practice squad.
- Activated G Wyatt Teller from injured reserve to the active roster.
Buccaneers
- Activated WR Rakim Jarrett from injured reserve.
- Elevated QB Michael Pratt from their practice squad to the active roster.
Cardinals
- Elevated DT Ben Stille and DB Divaad Wilson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated WR Jaylen Johnson and WR Jalen Reagor from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chiefs
- Elevated WR Montrell Washington from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Waived RB Evan Hull.
- Elevated DB Kelvin Joseph.
- Activated DT DeForest Buckner and LB Cameron McGrone from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Jaylon Carlies on injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Elevated RB Dalvin Cook from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DB Amani Oruwariye from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed TE John Stephens on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Released QB Tim Boyle.
- Elevated DL Neil Farrell and LS Matt Overton from their practice squad.
- Activated QB Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Activated WR Ainias Smith from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Elevated DB Natrone Brooks and DE Demone Harris from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jaguars
- Elevated RB Jake Funk and DE Joe Gaziano from their practice squad.
- Activated LB Foyesade Oluokun from injured reserve.
Jets
- Released EDGE Takkarist McKinley.
- Activated EDGE Haason Reddick from the exempt list.
- Elevated C Alec Lindstrom and DB Jarius Monroe from their practice squad to the active roster.
Lions
- Elevated DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and TE Shane Zylstra from their practice squad to the active roster.
Packers
- Elevated DB Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster.
Panthers
- Elevated DB Caleb Farley and QB Jack Plummer from their practice squad.
- Activated DB Sam Franklin from injured reserve.
- Placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Russ Yeast from their practice squad to the active roster.
Patriots
- Elevated LB Ochaun Mathis from their practice squad to the active roster.
Raiders
- Elevated QB Carter Bradley and WR Justin Shorter from their practice squad to the active roster.
Ravens
- Activated DB Jalyn Armour-Davis from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Ryan Cooper from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DB T.J. Tampa on injured reserve.
Saints
- Waived RB Jordan Mims.
- Elevated WR Equanimeous St. Brown and DB Roderic Teamer from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DB Ugochukwu Amadi from their practice squad to the active roster.
Seahawks
- Released LB Ezekiel Turner from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Ty Okada to their practice squad.
- Elevated DB Faion Hicks and DB Josh Jobe from their practice squad
- Activated DB Jerrick Reed from the physically unable to perform list
Texans
- Elevated FB Troy Hairston from their practice squad to the active roster.
Titans
- Waived LB Caleb Murphy.
- Elevated RB Joshua Kelley and QB Trevor Siemian from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, WR Mason Kinsey, and T John Ojukwu from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed T Jaelyn Duncan on injured reserve.
