NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Activated WR Rakim Jarrett from injured reserve.
  • Elevated QB Michael Pratt from their practice squad to the active roster.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Elevated WR Jaylen Johnson and WR Jalen Reagor from their practice squad to the active roster.

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

  • Elevated RB Dalvin Cook from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed DB Amani Oruwariye from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed TE John Stephens on injured reserve.

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Activated WR Ainias Smith from injured reserve.

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

  • Released EDGE Takkarist McKinley.
  • Activated EDGE Haason Reddick from the exempt list.
  • Elevated C Alec Lindstrom and DB Jarius Monroe from their practice squad to the active roster.

Lions

Packers

  • Elevated DB Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster.

Panthers

  • Elevated DB Caleb Farley and QB Jack Plummer from their practice squad.
  • Activated DB Sam Franklin from injured reserve.
  • Placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.
  • Signed DB Russ Yeast from their practice squad to the active roster.

Patriots

  • Elevated LB Ochaun Mathis from their practice squad to the active roster.

Raiders

  • Elevated QB Carter Bradley and WR Justin Shorter from their practice squad to the active roster.

Ravens

  • Activated DB Jalyn Armour-Davis from injured reserve.
  • Elevated DB Ryan Cooper from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Placed DB T.J. Tampa on injured reserve.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Released LB Ezekiel Turner from their practice squad.
  • Signed DB Ty Okada to their practice squad.
  • Elevated DB Faion Hicks and DB Josh Jobe from their practice squad
  • Activated DB Jerrick Reed from the physically unable to perform list 

Texans

  • Elevated FB Troy Hairston from their practice squad to the active roster.

Titans

