NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB K.J. Britt was fined $6,231 for Roughing the Passer, while QB Baker Mayfield and S Antoine Winfield both received fines for various Unnecessary Roughness penalties in Week 7.

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts went for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8 with both scores coming on plays of at least 35 yards. Pitts reflected on his breakout performance this season after having his most dominant game since college.

“That was pretty different,” Pitts said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “I haven’t had one of those since college, so that was pretty cool. And it was National Tight Ends Day, so that was awesome.”

Atlanta S Jessie Bates III spoke on how valuable QB Kirk Cousins has been for Pitts’ development.

“Kyle is just becoming a better player and better person every single day,” Bates added. “This year, when you have a leader like Kirk Cousins who can push Kyle Pitts and continue to put the belief in him, I think the sky’s the limit for Kyle.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young found himself back in the starting lineup in Week 8 after QB Andy Dalton was in a car accident this past week. Carolina HC Dave Canales wouldn’t commit to a starting quarterback after a road loss to the Broncos.

“We will look at all the information,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “We’ll look at Andy’s health over the next couple of days, and we’ll make that decision, and we’ll have an answer for you.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney is expected to generate trade interest ahead of the deadline.