Bears Make Three Roster Moves

Per Courtney Cronin, the Bears placed OL Bill Murray on injured reserve due to a pectoral muscle on Tuesday.

Chicago also signed OL Austen Pleasants to the practice squad and released LS Jake McQuaide from the unit.

McQuaide, 36, went undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2011 and caught on with the Rams.

During his time with the team, McQuaide was named to two Pro Bowls and also transitioned with the franchise as it moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams and played out his three-year extension with the team in 2020, signing with the Cowboys in 2021.

He played out his contract in Dallas and was a free agent in 2023 when he signed with the Lions. McQuaide was eventually cut by Detroit and briefly caught on with the Bears’ practice squad in 2024.

In 2023, McQuaide appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.