Buccaneers Hosted G Ben Bredeson & DB Bryce Hall For Visits On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted G Ben Bredeson & DB Bryce Hall for a visit on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hall, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,610,802 rookie contract with the Jets that includes a $315,802 signing bonus.

He became an unrestricted free-agent this off-season.

In 2023, Hall appeared in nine games for the Jets and tallied seven total tackles, two passes defended, one interception, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.

