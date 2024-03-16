Buccaneers Hosting CB Tavierre Thomas For Visit

Jeremy Fowler reports the Buccaneers are hosting veteran free agent CB Tavierre Thomas for a visit.

Thomas visited with the Lions on Friday but left without a deal.

Thomas, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Cardinals but lasted just a few months in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Browns claimed Thomas off of waivers and he remained with Cleveland until signing with the Texans ahead of the 2021 season for two years, $4 million.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, he re-signed with Houston on a one-year, $2.2 million deal last season.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.