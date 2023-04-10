Buccaneers Hosting Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness For Visit

Per Billy Marshall, Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness is in Tampa Bay today for a top 30 visit with the Buccaneers.

Van Ness is widely seen as a potential first-round prospect and could be in play for the Buccaneers with the No. 19 pick in the first round.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Van Ness, 21, came off the bench at Iowa but was still named to the freshman All-American team in 2021 and second-team All-Big 10 in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 10 overall player and No. 3 edge rusher.

During his two-year college career, Van Ness recorded 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and one pass deflection in 27 career games.