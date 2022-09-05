Buccaneers Hosting LB Kenny Young For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Buccaneers are hosting LB Kenny Young for a visit.

Young is an option to provide more depth at inside linebacker for Tampa Bay, potentially on the practice squad.

Young, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of UCLA in 2018. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.1 million deal when he was traded to the Rams as a part of the swap for CB Marcus Peters.

He then found himself traded again when the Rams shipped him to the Broncos along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a late-round 2024 swap.

The Raiders signed Young to a contract this past May but ended up releasing him during final roster cuts.

In 2021, Young appeared in seven games for the Rams and six for the Broncos. He recorded 75 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and one pass defense.