Buccaneers Hosting Texas RB Jonathon Brooks For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is on an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers.

He’s one of the prospects vying to be the first running back taken in this draft, and had he not torn his ACL in November he might not have much competition.

Brooks has said he anticipates being ready for training camp despite the injury.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Brooks, 20, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He foregoed his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former RB Jamaal Charles.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.