Buccaneers Interview Bengals QBs Coach Dan Pitcher For OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they conducted a virtual interview with Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher for their offensive coordinator job.

We've conducted a virtual interview with Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher for our open OC position. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 27, 2023

Here’s the updated list of candidates for Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator job:

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Candidate)

Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview)

Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview)

Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview)

Pitcher, 36, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.