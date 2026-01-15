Buccaneers Interviewed Ravens Assistant ST Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have interviewed Ravens assistant ST coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. for their ST coordinator vacancy.

Levine, 38, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State back in May of 2010. He spent over two years in Green Bay before he signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad at the start of the 2012 season.

After finishing out a three-year, $4.2 million contract with the team in 2019, he re-signed with the team on two consecutive one-year deals.

He then joined the team as a player personnel and coaching assistant before a brief stint with the Titans as an assistant special teams coach. He returned to the Ravens as an assistant ST coach in 2025.

For his 10-year career, Levine appeared in 146 games and recorded 149 total tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.