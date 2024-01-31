Buccaneers Interviewing TE Coach John Van Dam For OC

According to Jonathan Jones, the Buccaneers will interview TE coach John Van Dam for their vacant offensive coordinator role.

Tampa Bay has cast a pretty wide net for a replacement for former OC Dave Canales and is looking at a couple of internal candidates as well as external options.

The list of candidates currently includes:

Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interview)

(Interview) Rams QBs Coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

(Interview) Former Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Interview)

(Interview) Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Lions WR Coach Antwaan Randle El (Interview)

(Interview) Rams passing game coordinator Jake Peetz (Interview)

(Interview) Former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt (Interview)

(Interview) Buccaneers QB Coach Thad Lewis (Interview)

(Interview) Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand (Interview)

(Interview) Buccaneers TE coach John Van Dam (Interview)

Van Dam, 38, played quarterback at Michigan State before getting into coaching. He had several stops, including offensive coordinator jobs at Southern Illinois and Lafayette.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2019 as a quality control coach and worked his way up to assistant TE coach and full-time TE coach.